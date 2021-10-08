Shares of semiconductor giant Samsung rise after it says third-quarter profit likely rose 28%

A South Korean flag, left, and Samsung Electronics flag fly outside the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on July 5, 2019.

Samsung Electronics shares edged higher on Friday after the company said its operating profit for the quarter that ended in September was likely 28% higher than a year ago at 15.8 trillion Korean won ($13.26 billion).

That's set to be Samsung's best quarterly profit in three years — since the third quarter of 2018 when Samsung posted a profit of more than 17.5 trillion won.

Still, Friday's figure fell below analysts' estimates of 16.1 trillion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Samsung shares rose more than 1% in early trade, but eventually pared some of those gains to trade at 0.42% higher.

Consolidated sales for the quarter likely rose to a record high of 73 trillion won — up 9% from a year ago.