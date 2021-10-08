September's jobs report badly misses expectations with payrolls increasing by just 194,000

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 194,000 in the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 500,000, the Labor Department reported Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, better than the expectation for 5.1% and the lowest since February 2020.

The U.S. economy created jobs at a much slower than expected pace in September, a pessimistic sign about the state of the economy though the total was held back substantially by a sharp drop in government employment.

The headline number was hurt by a 123,000 decline in government payrolls, while private payrolls increased by 317,000. The drop in the jobless rate came as labor force participation edged lower. A more encompassing number that includes discouraged workers and those holding part-time jobs for economic reasons fell to 8.5%, also a pandemic-era low.

Despite the weak jobs total, wages increased sharply. The monthly gain of 0.6% pushed the year-over-year increase to 4.6%.

Leisure and hospitality again led job creation, adding 74,000 positions. Professional and business services contributed 60,000 while retail increased by 56,000.

Job gains were spread across a variety of other sectors: Transportation and warehousing (47,000), information (32,000), social assistance (30,000), manufacturing (26,000), construction (22,000) and wholesale trade (17,000).

The report comes at a critical time for the economy, with recent data showing a mixed bag of solid consumer spending despite rising prices, growth in the manufacturing and services sector and surging housing costs.

Federal Reserve officials are watching the jobs numbers closely. The central bank recently has indicated it's ready to start pulling back on some of the extraordinary help it has provided during the pandemic crisis, primarily because inflation has met and exceeded the Fed's 2% goal.

However, officials have said they see the jobs market still well short of full employment, a prerequisite for interest rate hikes. Market pricing currently indicates the first rate increase likely will come in November 2022.

