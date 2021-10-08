Singapore and South Korea to jointly launch quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travelers

Korean Air Lines Co. aircraft sit on the tarmac at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

SINGAPORE — Quarantine-free travel between Singapore and South Korea will start from Nov. 15 for vaccinated travelers, the city-state's transport ministry announced Friday.

The two countries agreed to launch a so-called "vaccinated travel lane," which allows vaccinated travelers to enter Singapore from South Korea, and vice versa without serving quarantines. Instead, travelers will have to take Covid-19 tests to ensure they are not infected with the virus.

It is the "first of its kind between two major aviation hubs in Asia," the press release said.

Transport Minister S Iswaran said the travel arrangement reopens general travel between Singapore and South Korea after some 20 months of disruption.

"This is another milestone as we re-open Singapore's borders, and resume air travel in a careful and calibrated manner," Iswaran said.

As part of the agreement, travelers will have to fly between Singapore's Changi Airport and South Korea's Incheon International Airport. More details will be announced soon, the transport ministry said.

Local media also reported that a travel lane with the U.S. is being discussed.

Singapore's first vaccinated travel lanes allowed inoculated travelers from Germany and Brunei to enter the country without quarantines.

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.