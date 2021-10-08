'We will comply:' Spirit Airlines CEO prepares staff for federal Covid vaccine mandate

Spirit Airlines' CEO Ted Christie on Friday told staff to get inoculated against Covid-19 ahead of forthcoming federal vaccine mandates for large companies.

President Joe Biden last month said the government will require companies with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines or regular Covid testing for staff.

"The federal government has made it clear that Covid-19 vaccination or testing requirements will be mandated for companies with more than 100 employees, and we will comply with that order," Christie said in an staff email, which was reviewed by CNBC.

Christie said implementation of those rules will depend on government guidance "but we will be moving forward with new health and safety policies, in any case."