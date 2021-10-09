Boston Dynamics has captivated the public with viral videos, now it's looking to impress paying customers

In June of 2020, Boston Dynamics started selling its first commercial robot: Spot.

It was a big moment for the company. For most of its 30 year history, Boston Dynamics has been focused on research and development. Initially, Boston Dynamics received a lot of its funding from the U.S. military and DARPA. Later, it was financed by big-name owners including Google, SoftBank and most recently, Hyundai. All of these companies have tried to steer the robot maker on a path to commercialization, and Boston Dynamics is finally getting there.

"I expect that we will become a serial producer of novel robots with advanced capabilities. I think we'll build, every, say three to five years, we're going to roll out a new robot targeting a new industry," says Robert Playter, CEO of Boston Dynamics.

But for now, Boston Dynamics is focusing on the inspection and warehouse industries with its robots Spot and Stretch.

"The next big industry for Spot is really in this this market that we're calling industrial sensing or dynamics sensing, which is where we have robots walking around places like manufacturing plants, chemical plants, utilities, installations, and using the robots to collect data on what's happening in these facilities in an automated way," says Zack Jackowski, chief engineer of the Spot product. "And this is really interesting, because once you start getting this highly repeatable, high quality data, you could start understanding these facilities and the efficiencies of them in new ways."