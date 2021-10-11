Bidens attend nephew’s wedding to a reality TV star

U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Jill Biden walk after arriving in the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. October 4, 2021. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Monday attended the wedding of the president's nephew, Cuffe Owens, to reality TV star Meghan O'Toole King.



Owens, 42, is the son of Biden's sister, Valerie Biden Owens. He is reportedly a lawyer who lives in the Los Angeles area. King, 37, is best known for her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, part of the hugely successful "Real Housewives" franchise on Bravo.

Meghan King attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Michael Kovac | Getty Images

Owens and King's relationship appears to be relatively new. King first revealed that she was dating Owens in an Instagram post two weeks ago, on Sept. 25. "Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like "my main squeeze"… so just meet my man," she wrote, alongside a photo of the couple together. King was married to former Major League Baseball player Jim Edmonds during the years she appeared on RHOC, from 2015-2018. Prior to that, King was married to Brad McDill. Both unions ended in divorce. King has also appeared in two other reality shows, Say Yes to the Dress in 2015 and Resale Royalty in 2013.