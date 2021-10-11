Bill Gates-backed ESS — which makes giant batteries out of iron, salt and water — starts trading

An ESS Inc battery. Photo courtesy ESS Inc

Iron, salt and water: Safe, readily available materials

The big breakthrough for ESS is a long-duration battery built from readily available materials, explained Carmichael Roberts, a co-chair of the investment committee at Breakthrough Energy Ventures In a battery, the electrolyte is the liquid medium that connects the two ends of a battery, the anode and the cathode. "The flow battery is cheaper, safer and has better operational life than conventional lithium-ion storage," Roberts said. Making a battery out of iron, salt and water means "there's no toxicity, the technology we build doesn't start fires or doesn't blow up in fire," said Dresselhuys. Also, ESS batteries do not have lithium or cobalt, two common elements in batteries that are being impacted by supply chain crunches. "Both are in potentially short supply globally and none are produced in the U.S.," said Jesse Jenkins, an assistant professor at Princeton University who specializes in the energy grid. "Lithium is less of an issue in the long run, as long as we recycle lithium ion batteries, but there may be some short-run price increases as production ramps up to match battery demand for EVs," Jenkins said. "Cobalt is a bit trickier and has come under fire for some of the supply chain relying on quote unquote 'artisanal mines' in Africa, which employ forced labor, and child labor in some cases, with people digging out cobalt by hand and very, very harsh conditions," Jenkins said. Neither does ESS use vanadium, a chemical element used in some flow battery technology. While promising, Dresselhuys says it's too expensive to be meaningful. "It's one thing to make something work, and that can be very difficult. But it has to work cost effectively to be viable as a system because of the scale we're talking about," he said.

How the battery works: 'The elegance is the simplicity'

Visualize a sandwich, said ESS's business development lead, Hugh McDermott. The ESS battery technology is a stack of carbon plates with salt water with iron flowing through each layer. Iron comes out of the salt water solution and sticks to one side of the plates. When the polarity of the plates is changed, the iron dissolves back into the water solution. From a battery management control system, the flow of the ions can be switched, thereby also switching the flow of electricity onto and off the grid.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards ESS Inc's iron flow battery "stack." Image courtesy ESS Inc.

The idea of a iron flow battery has been around since the 1970s, Dresselhuys said. But there were technical issues that scientists hadn't solved. For example, early iterations of the iron flow battery technology would work for a while, but the electrolyte fluid would become imbalanced, build up on the battery, and the battery would become ineffective over time. To fix this, ESS developed a proton pump, which Dresselhuys says "allows the system to keep itself in balance throughout all of those charges and discharges so that the electrolyte is entirely clean." Early research was funded in part by almost $3 million dollars in grant funding from the Department of Energy's ARPA-E program, as well as individuals and local investment funds. "The elegance is the simplicity," said Rich Hossfeld, co-CEO at SB Energy and a board member at ESS. (SB Energy is not only an investor, but also a customer.) But it took a lot of research and development to get a simple solution to work. ESS has been working on research and development for a decade. The proton pump was a really key breakthrough for the company, but one of many. "There's a very large intellectual property moat around the core technology and that will make it very difficult for other competitors to build a battery that is similar to ESS' battery," Hossfeld told CNBC.

An ESS Inc battery Photo courtesy ESS Inc

Another long duration battery being developed by Form Energy also uses iron and also is backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Form, however, is developing iron-air batteries, which uses different technology and aims to provide energy storage for multiple days. ESS batteries can store energy for 4 to 12 hours, whereas the lithium batteries in cars are typically capped between two and four hours, Dresselhuys said. To go above four hours of energy storage with lithium-ion batteries requires increasing the number of lithium-ion cells, Hossfeld told CNBC. ESS, on the other hand, can just add more water, iron and salt to a bigger tank of its stack-sandwiches. "The way to think about ESS cost-wise is they are cost parity with lithium ion at four hours, and about half the cost above that, which we think creates a big advantage for them," Hossfeld told CNBC. Another key to the ESS iron-flow technology is its resilience. "Capacity stays the same between year one and year 20," Hossfeld said. Anyone who has a cellphone knows that is not the case for lithium-ion batteries. "You open it up, it comes out of the case, right now it will give you 10 hours. We all know it doesn't give you 10 hours in a year, right?" Energy centers are co-located with a wind or solar farm, allowing the batteries to charge up during the day when the sun is shining and then discharge in the late afternoon when there is typically a bump in energy demand.

SB Energy's first installation of ESS Inc batteries in Davis, Calif. SB Energy is an investor in ESS and also a customer. These are batteries SB Energy purchased. Photo courtesy SB Energy

Similarly with wind. "You can store four, eight, 10 hours of wind plants in the middle of the night and then discharge it during the day as needed," Hossfeld told CNBC. "We look at ESS as a really good complement to that daily cycling between wind and solar." The Energy Warehouse, the only ESS product that exists so far, is the size of a shipping container, 40 feet long and 8 feet wide. "That container holds 500 kilowatt hours of energy. That's roughly the energy that you would need to power 20 to 30 homes, depending on where you are in the country," McDermott told CNBC.

Four ESS Inc batteries photo courtesy ESS Inc

ESS is also building a product called Energy Centers intended for utilities and independent power producers -- for instance, businesses that own large solar farms who then sell that power to the grid. For these kinds of larger customers, ESS will use similar battery technology, but the battery modules will be contained together in a building. Customer trials are expected to begin in 2022.

The big challenge: Getting an iron flow battery to scale