European markets little changed Monday after a choppy week

European stocks were muted on Monday, searching for direction after a volatile week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks shedding 1.1% while basic resources gained 1.4%. Shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumping more than 2% to lead gains. The mood stateside was more tentative, with futures edging lower after the major indexes closed little changed on Friday, with investors shaking off concerns to a weaker-than-expected labor market report from the U.S. Markets around the world whipsawed last week as investors monitored inflation expectations and U.S Treasury yields, which jumped to multi-month highs on Friday following the poor September jobs report from the U.S. Labor Department.