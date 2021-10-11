Long way to go to close UK pay gap, 'The Apprentice' star Karren Brady says

LONDON — Business leader and star of the U.K.'s "The Apprentice" series, Karren Brady, has told CNBC that the solution to the gender pay gap is "very simple".

Brady, who is a baroness and vice-chairman of West Ham United Football Club, said there isn't a magic formula to pay equality.

"You don't need the fairies to come down and sprinkle the dust. You need the CEOs and the boards to make a concerted effort to pay people what they're worth, and pay a woman who's doing the same job as a man the same rate, it's very simple," she said.

Brady is a partner and keynote speaker at Karren Brady's Women in Business & Tech Expo, which is taking place virtually on Oct. 13-14. The event is "designed for all women at any stage of their career" and aims to provide "inspiration, guidance and business services to find a perfect career match or support a business."

Speaking ahead of the event and a key U.K. government deadline for employers to submit their gender pay gap information, Brady told CNBC: "I think what the government hoped to do by asking companies to report the gap was to sort of shame them into addressing it, and certainly into thinking about it, and I think that has worked."

However, she feels there's a "long way to go" in closing the gap.

"We stand a very long way from achieving it. As we know from the gaps that have been reported, that for every pound a man makes, a woman makes 86p," she said. "It's going to take 100 years to close that gap, and in some industries, like tech and finance, that gap is more like 40%. So, we have a long way to go to address that problem and a lot to do."

Research conducted for the Women in Business & Tech Expo about how women had come through the Covid-19 pandemic indicated that it had provided many with an opportunity to "reset," Brady said.

"I think a lot of women, when we asked them, over half of them, 62%, said they are looking for a much better work life balance in their careers, and 59% said that actually achieving that work life balance was more important than their salary," she said.

Brady told CNBC there's much more employers can do by "thinking less about flexible working and more about agile working. It's also about addressing the fact that women do need to take time off."