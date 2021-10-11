Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Southwest Airlines, Robinhood, SoFi Technologies and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Southwest Airlines (LUV) – The airline canceled more than 1,800 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather, air traffic control issues and staff shortages. Southwest disputed speculation that its high level of cancellations compared to other airlines was due to employee protests of a Covid-19 vaccine mandate. Southwest fell 2.8% in premarket trading.

Robinhood (HOOD) – The trading platform's stock fell 2.1% in premarket action, following a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that detailed the risks of increased regulation of cryptocurrency trading as well as possible new rules surrounding payment for order flow.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) – The fintech company's stock rallied 3.1% in premarket action after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an "overweight" rating, calling it a "powerful revenue growth story" as it gains market share in the consumer finance space.

Apple (AAPL) – Apple asked a judge to delay changes to its App Store that would require it to allow developers to bypass Apple's in-app payment system. The changes stemmed from the case involving "Fortnite" creator Epic Games and is scheduled to go into effect December 9, but Apple is asking that its appeal be allowed to play out first.

Merck (MRK) – The drugmaker and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced the submission of an Emergency Use Authorization application to the Food and Drug Administration for their oral Covid-19 treatment molnupiravir. That follows positive study results that were unveiled earlier this month.

Starbucks (SBUX) – The coffee chain's shares added 1% in the premarket after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold," citing "incredible" U.S. momentum and the prospect of sustained unit growth in China.

Aspen Technology (AZPN) – The industrial software maker announced a deal to merge with two of Emerson Electric's (EMR) software businesses in a deal worth approximately $11 billion. The cash-and-stock deal is valued at about $160 per share, with Aspen Technology holders receiving $87 per share in cash and 0.42 shares in the combined company for each share they now own. Aspen Technology had been up nearly 13% over the past two sessions since reports of talks between the two companies first surfaced.

Deere & Co. (DE) – Workers at the heavy equipment maker represented by the United Auto Workers Union rejected a tentative contract agreement. Union members say they want bigger raises and benefits than those proposed in the rejected six-year deal, based on strong profits for Deere.

Xpeng (XPEV) – The China-based electric vehicle maker said it has surpassed 100,000 cars produced, coming six years after the company launched. Shares rose 1.4% in the premarket, while Chinese rival Nio (NIO) gained 1.7%.

ConocoPhillips (COP) – The energy producer's shares were downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Goldman Sachs, which cited valuation for the move. The stock has gained 88% this year and was up another 1.2% in the premarket.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) – The steel and iron producer's shares gained 2.1% in premarket trading after it announced the acquisition of iron scrap processor Ferrous Processing and Trading for about $775 million.