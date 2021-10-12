5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Wall Street looks to avoid a 3-session losing streak

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 6, 2021. Brendon McDermid | Reuters

2. House to vote on short-term debt ceiling deal

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Stefani Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The House is set to vote Tuesday to approve a short-term debt ceiling hike, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature. The $480 billion compromise increase will allow the federal government to pay its bills until early December. It cleared the Senate last week in a party-line Democratic vote. The standoff over an Oct. 18 deadline ended when Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell agreed to help pass the short-term increase. But he insists he won't do it again. McConnell wants Democrats to use their slim majorities on Capitol Hill to act alone on the debt ceiling through the reconciliation process.

3. Southwest Airlines cancels dozens more flights

Travelers wait to check in at the Southwest Airlines ticketing counter at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

Southwest Airlines scrapped 87 flights, or about 2% of Tuesday's schedule, after cancelling about 2,220 since Saturday. More than half of the cancellations came Sunday, when Southwest wiped out 30% of its daily schedule. In August, the airline reduced its schedule in hopes of fixing operational struggles over the summer that regularly led to dozens of cancellations. There was speculation this weekend's disruptions were driven by excessive worker sick calls tied to a Covid vaccine mandate. Southwest said that's "inaccurate" and "unfounded."

4. GOP Texas governor prohibits Covid vaccine mandates

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas. Lucas Jackson | Reuters

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting any entity, including private businesses, from imposing Covid vaccination requirements on employees or customers. "The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," Abbott said in a statement. He said in his order that it was prompted by the Biden administration's federal vaccine mandate, which the Texas governor called federal overreach.

5. Jamie Dimon says he thinks 'bitcoin is worthless'

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase speaks to the Economic Club of New York in New York, January 16, 2019. Carlo Allegri | Reuters