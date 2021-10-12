Boeing aircraft orders outpace cancellations for eighth consecutive month

A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 29, 2020.

Boeing reported net aircraft sales for the eighth consecutive month on Tuesday, but deliveries of its Dreamliner planes remain halted as planes undergo quality checks.

The aircraft manufacturer posted sales of 27 aircraft, including 16 737 Max planes and six 777 freighters in September as well as cancellations of five planes.

Boeing said it delivered 35 jets last month. Those included 26 737 Maxes.

Net orders for the year though September are 349.