Evergrande plans to roll out electric cars in 2022, sending shares of its auto unit 6% higher

People walk by an unopened shop for Evergrande's electric cars during the last day of the National Day and Golden Week holidays on October 7, 2021 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. Evergrande, China's largest property developer, is facing a liquidity crisis with total debts of around $300 billion. The problems faced by the company could impact China’s economy, and the global economy at large.

GUANGZHOU, China — The electric vehicle unit of embattled Chinese property developer Evergrande said its first cars will roll off the production line next year.

The debt-laden company said it met with suppliers and the local government in Tianjin, where its production base is, and pledged to push forward with mass production of its Hengchi-branded cars.

Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group were up over 10% in morning trade but pared some of those gains. They were around 6% higher at the lunch break in Hong Kong.

Evergrande has not delivered a single vehicle to customers yet — but it has lofty ambitions. It previously pledged annual production and sales of 1 million cars by 2025.

Tianjin's local government said it would coordinate with financial institutions to support Evergrande and help the company achieve mass production.