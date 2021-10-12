Inflation gauge should be hot again in September, and for months ahead

Shoppers carry bags of purchased merchandise at the King of Prussia Mall, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, December 8, 2018.

Consumer inflation is expected to have flared higher in September, at the same rapid pace as August, and economists say there will likely be more hot numbers to follow.

Economists expect to see a rise of 0.3%, or a 5.3% annualized rate when the consumer price index is released Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Excluding energy and food, CPI is expeced to be up 0.3% month-over-month or 4% from a year ago, according to Dow Jones.

By now, some economists had expected inflation to have peaked, but supply chain pressures, rising energy prices and gains in rent and medical costs could make it more spread out and persistent.

"I think it could come in hot," said Grant Thornton chief economist Diane Swonk. "It looks like we could get more broad-based inflation. There is supply shock there. You start getting spillover of energy prices and other things."

The global supply chain has been choked since the economy began to reopen. Goods are either arriving late or not at all, leaving American businesses short of everything from sneakers to semiconductors.

The Fed's view has been that the surge in inflation this spring and summer has to do with temporary factors, due to supply chain breakdowns. But more recently, some officials have said inflation could be more of a risk.