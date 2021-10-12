House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signals Democrats could cut major pieces of Biden's economic plan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during an event about the Build Back Better Act and climate crisis at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2021.

Democrats could slash entire pieces of President Joe Biden's economic plan to push it through Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Monday.

Party leaders have acknowledged they will likely have to cut $1 trillion or more from their $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate proposal. Trying to pass legislation with a razor-thin majority and no Republican votes, Democrats have to appease centrists who have called for a smaller bill.

The dilemma has left lawmakers deciding how to cut costs, either by scaling back programs or scrapping some altogether. On Monday night, Pelosi signaled her party could opt to remove some policies from the proposal entirely while keeping others fully intact.

"In order to pass both the Build Back Better Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill on time, it is essential that difficult decisions must be made very soon," she wrote to House Democrats, referencing the two planks of Biden's agenda.

She continued: "Overwhelmingly, the guidance I am receiving from Members is to do fewer things well so that we can still have a transformative impact on families in the workplace and responsibly address the climate crisis: a Build Back Better agenda for jobs and the planet For The Children!"