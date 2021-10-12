Stories from orbit: Q&A with SpaceX Inspiration4 commander Jared Isaacman

The primary goal of the mission was to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur, donated $100 million in addition to purchasing the spaceflight, and Musk also personally pledged $50 million to St. Jude after the mission. Inspiration4 has raised $238.2 million for St. Jude as of Tuesday, according to the mission's website.

"The single most impactful moment for me was the moonrise," Isaacman said. "That just made me think that we've got to just get our a-- in gear a little bit more and get out there."

CNBC spoke to the mission's commander and benefactor Jared Isaacman about the experience. He spent three days in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule in orbit alongside the Inspiration4 crew of four – which included pilot Sian Proctor, medical officer Hayley Arceneaux and mission specialist Chris Sembroski – having launched on the company's Falcon 9 rocket.

What I do think was interesting is that for SpaceX, given their objective to put like potentially millions of people in space someday, we did participate in a research experiment before and after the mission. Based on the data so far, and it's a small sample size, they would have predicted 100% would have been faced with it. So that's good because now maybe there's a different medication that those people who are susceptible to it could take before launch and minimize that impact … it reinforces the real role of a medical officer on a mission because, as much as we want to turn this into airline travel, the reality is you do feel very different in space … that can lead down a path where some medical treatment is warranted, so having Hayley Arceneaux on our mission to start divvying up shots as required was pretty important and that will be something they maybe even want to expand upon.

Space adaptation syndrome is certainly real. Approximately 50% have [had the syndrome] happen throughout spaceflight history, across NASA astronauts and such. There's not a whole lot up until now that you can do to predict it. You [even have] hardcore fighter pilots that just get sick in space. What they do know is the recovery is very quick – usually even without medication it's less than 24 hours – and they do know that certain medications will reduce it even further. In terms of just general odds, those odds played out with us. The medications made it a shorter recovery and everybody was happy and healthy shortly thereafter.

There was the crew giving our experiences – what we saw, or what we heard or what we felt – back to the engineers, so they can learn from that going forward, and then there were separate debriefs where the engineers are debriefing Dragon, Falcon, operations. They learned some things from us based on our experiences, and then we learned some things from them based on what they learned from the vehicle or the booster.

It absolutely is that case in a Falcon and a Dragon, because time is moving very slowly right up until the last 10 minutes and then it just moves at this exponential pace where, before you know it, minutes are disappearing as if they're seconds. It did not feel like 10 minutes; it felt like, I don't know, 20 seconds.

As a pilot you instruct people, as they move into higher performance aircraft, the concept that you always have to stay in front of the jet and that things will continue to happen faster and faster for you, where the time to make decisions needs to be quicker. But to be honest, as I progressed through my aviation career, I never really noticed those leaps that much.

What was the launch experience like, from the moments before ignition to the moment when you realized you were in space?

I was assisting Hayley in helping our other crew members, and I would say that it presented in two very different ways: One was very much like typical seasickness, motion sickness – where you're happy and then all of a sudden, you're like "I don't feel so well" and then the other I would say was much more gradual, slowly building. Again, not uncommon from what we have heard from NASA and others. It presents differently with people. For me, I didn't actually think anything was out of place. Obviously you're looking out the window and you're seeing Earth and that's moving and then you're in a spacecraft now that can move on all axes while you're floating inside it and I think, for some people, maybe the combination of all three is a little bit of a sensory overload.

You hear everything. [NASA's] Crew-1 told us that too, when we spoke to them, that Dragon does, as they described it, come alive … The first thing is the launch escape system, because you have to arm that before you put propellant on and that is a very loud noise as valves open and the system gets charged … so you feel that thud, and then it's only seconds thereafter before you actually hear grumbling propellant loading onto Falcon and then as tanks are starting to fill and you have venting you hear that. You hear valves opening and closing. It's not very mechanical sounding – I would describe it more as a rumble … and you're hearing that right up until essentially the last minute.

You do feel as the transporter erector, the "strongback," retracts, because there's just a little less stability so even a little bit of wind you feel … by the time you hear the countdown of one, you're already feeling the sensation of liftoff. There's a delay in the radio so you're seeing the bloom of the engines come alive on the screens and before even the countdown hits one you're already on your way up. It is not the big G event that people think because you're actually going rather slow initially, so you sense the motion, but it's nothing like being in a car and somebody slamming on the gas.

You hear and you feel the throttle up and throttle down, so going through Max Q ... when those dial back, it is noticeable. You also do feel the pitch over – so as Falcon's pitching down range – you can see it on the screens but you can feel it too, that it is changing its attitude at that point. It sounds loud, but what you're hearing is the turbo pumps driving at max performance. Once you're going past the speed of sound it's really what is on the vehicle that you're hearing.

Did you feel a change when weightlessness began?

It's instant. It's actually the same feeling that you have at stage separation. At stage separation, before the second motor ignites, to me it was a huge unload. You're practically at a zero-G event at that moment. It's the same thing when you get on orbit, except that it never starts up again. It's continuous. And the best way to describe that would be hanging upside down from your bed, like your head fills with blood.

What does the lack of gravity feel like?

You're still kind of on your terrestrial up, down, left, right when still strapped in. The moment you unstrap and you start working in space, you don't care anymore. You're not bounded by that at all. You could be just as comfortable upside down facing the floor and that wouldn't feel that unusual. That said, I would say most of the time you are still oriented where the cupola is the top and and the floor is the floor.

When did you get your first view out of Dragon?

When I made that call down about the doors opening up a bit, I was just looking under the screen and looking out the two forward windows and it looked like if you watch space camp, whether it's rendering or otherwise, it looks exactly like everything we've ever seen: "Holy s---, there's Earth through the window." I wasn't surprised that it looks so much different than I thought it would be. It radiates more and it's higher resolution for sure — you're seeing it with your own eyes — but it looks pretty much what you would expect it to look like.

Was each day in orbit on a tight schedule?

It was a very tight schedule and it went by very quickly. It did not feel like three days. We got behind on our schedule the first day, which is exactly what was predicted based on a long simulation, that if even one person is feeling unwell – and to be clear, no one vomited, it's just an unwellness feeling where you just take your meds and you just ride it out. But if even one person is down, the workload increase is pretty significant, so we did have two that were down for some period of time. Despite good efforts you're really behind on the first day. By the morning of the second day, we woke up early, which is exactly what we did in the 30-hour sim to get ahead, and you're right back on track and now everyone's feeling good. And then by the third day you're even better because whatever adaptation your body's going through it's kind of at its strongest by that point.... We went from behind on schedule to ahead of schedule by the third day.

What is sleeping in space like? Did you have any trouble getting used to sleeping?

This was another one where it was a 50/50 thing, where like 50% of astronauts say they love sleeping in space and 50% really don't. And with us, one really loved it and three weren't in love with it. One of the things that happens, versus being in your own bed, is while you're sleeping you turn into a board – your body just straightens out. It just happens, you can't like kind of curl up, you don't have like the same benefit of cocooning like in a one-G environment. That leads to back pain. I had it, too. I would say it's very minor, but the moment you start working again and moving around it goes away. But lying like a perfect board, like in a plank all night on a hard floor, is kind of what that feels like. Hayley, she had no problem at all. She just loved it.

We all were tired – so I would have thought like hey, "I can go to Vegas, think of it like a bachelor party weekend, you're just gonna be up for three days." But no, I was just so exhausted, as was everybody at the end of the day. [We slept] for like four to five hours a night; nobody slept eight hours.

Since you were trained to fly Dragon, did you ever take control and fly or reorient the spacecraft?

It was one of my regrets, not changing the pointing mode. We have a "Sun+GEO" mode and it's better communication, but it points the cupola towards the star field. And I don't know why none of us really thought about it, but we didn't.

The reality is, in all of the emergency [situations], where you actually manually bring Dragon home, it has to be really bad and the most likely time it's going to happen is right when you get on orbit. If you can't separate from the second stage, that's an immediate 'come home' because you jettison the trunk and that's a manual re-target back, because there's not enough time for ground [control] to upload a burn to get you back to a supported site. Or if you have a major communications failure – you don't launch with your [return site] already pre-loaded in Dragon – so for as autonomous as it is, [Dragon] has to be told where and when to come home. It's not pre-stored in the computer … for that to actually happen on orbit after the downhill plan has already been uploaded, which happens within the first 12 hours, it's got to be a fire or depressurization or a micrometeorite hit that's pretty bad.

Did you have any other regrets from your time on orbit or wish you brought other things along with you?

Nothing I wish I would have brought. In fact, a lot of my feedback to SpaceX was they should have been harder on us to take less stuff up, because it's just a lot to manage. A lot of the cargo locations are hidden behind panels and it's a real pain to get stuff in and out. My regrets are really small stuff. I felt like I was very driven on a timeline to just "stay ahead of the jet," don't get behind … I was always busy – that didn't mean that I didn't take pictures – but could I have taken an extra second, to stage a picture better? Could I have wiped down the cupola, where there was a smudge mark? It's little things like that, that I was mad at myself for just not pausing in the moment and just trying to get it a little more right.

What were your favorite moments with just yourself and the crew in space?