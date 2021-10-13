China's imports grow 17.6% in September, missing expectations

BEIJING — China reported disappointing growth in imports in September, while exports beat expectations, according to data released Wednesday by the customs agency.

Imports in U.S. dollar terms rose 17.6% last month from a year ago to $240 billion. That's less than the 20% estimated by analysts polled by Reuters.

China's exports in U.S. dollar terms surged 28.1% year-on-year in September to $305.74 billion, beating the 21% growth figure expected by the Reuters poll.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.