China's imports grow 17.6% in September, missing expectations

Key Points
Aerial photo of Taicang port container terminal, Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province in China, Oct. 4, 2021.
Finn | Barcroft Media | Getty Images
BEIJING — China reported disappointing growth in imports in September, while exports beat expectations, according to data released Wednesday by the customs agency.
Imports in U.S. dollar terms rose 17.6% last month from a year ago to $240 billion. That's less than the 20% estimated by analysts polled by Reuters.
China's exports in U.S. dollar terms surged 28.1% year-on-year in September to $305.74 billion, beating the 21% growth figure expected by the Reuters poll.
