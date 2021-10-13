Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on mask mandates, student loan forgiveness and financial education in elementary schools
Current Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona joins CNBC's Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson to discuss his strategy on starting financial education earlier in schools, community college as a way to avoid long term student debt and mask and vaccine mandates in schools.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.