Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on mask mandates, student loan forgiveness and financial education in elementary schools

Current Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona joins CNBC's Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson to discuss his strategy on starting financial education earlier in schools, community college as a way to avoid long term student debt and mask and vaccine mandates in schools.

