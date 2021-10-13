NFL taking Super Bowl halftime sponsorship rights to market as deal with Pepsi set to expire

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

The 2021 professional football season is just over a month old, and the NFL is already preparing for the 2023 Super Bowl.

The National Football League's Super Bowl halftime show is sponsored by Pepsi, though the deal is set to expire after the 2022 game that marks the end of the current season. The NFL is now planning to take future sponsorship rights to the open market, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the negotiations are private.

Pepsi obtained the show's rights in 2012 as part of a more significant marketing deal valued at over $2 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. Before that, auto parts manufacturer Bridgestone held the show's rights and paid up to $10 million annually.

Pepsi could still renew its deal with the league, but the NFL may also choose to carve out the halftime show and sell the asset separately, the people said.

The NFL declined to comment for this story.

Pepsi will remain the sponsor of February's game in Los Angeles, with performers including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem. The NFL partners with Jay-Z's Roc Nation to produce the show. The 2022 Super Bowl airs on NBC, which is owned by CNBC parent company Comcast.

The value of the halftime show could range from $25 million to $50 million, one marketing expert estimated, using industry metrics. That takes into account what Bridgestone last paid for the rights along with an evolving media landscape that factors in social media impressions.

Coming up with a precise estimate is a challenge. NBC charged $6.5 million for 30-second ad slots for the upcoming Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Applying that figure to a 12-minute halftime show would assume an ad value in the $150 million range. But it's unlikely a company would pay that much every year just for the halftime performance.

A Super Bowl halftime rights package usually includes ancillary programming during the NFL season, commercial spots during the Super Bowl, exclusive access to performers for content and other NFL branding leading up to the game.