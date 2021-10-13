'It's scientific nonsense': Russia denies claims it stole Covid vaccine blueprint from the UK

An employee holds a vial containing Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) made with ingredients and technology supplied by Russia at Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica in Guarulhos, Brazil May 20, 2021. Amanda Perobelli | Reuters

Russia has vehemently denied new accusations claiming that Russian spies stole the "blueprint" for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and used it to create its own Sputnik V shot, with the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund calling the claims "scientific nonsense." There have been fresh reports in the British press this week alleging that U.K. security services told British ministers they had solid proof that Russia stole the blueprint for the British-made vaccine and used it to create Sputnik V. The Sun tabloid newspaper first reported the allegations made by the British security services although Downing Street declined to comment. It's not the first time that Russia has been accused of trying to steal and hack Covid vaccine data but Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, with RDIF calling the latest report "fake" and a "blatant lie." The head of the country's sovereign wealth fund, RDIF, echoed that sentiment on Wednesday, calling the accusations a "scientific nonsense." "There is no merit [to these claims] and we're very clear about this," Kirill Dmitriev told CNBC on Wednesday. "This report is a complete scientific nonsense, it has zero merit and frankly it's a lie."

Calling the report "nonsense from anonymous sources," Dmitriev said the latest accusations were part of a "smear campaign against Sputnik V because some politicians don't like Russia and because some big pharma companies, who are afraid of the success of Sputnik V, continue to attack Sputnik V and Sputnik Light [its one-dose booster shot] from day one, so we're used to these attacks," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe." Dmitriev insisted that the developers behind Sputnik V wanted to be partners with other vaccine producers and cited a joint clinical trial taking place with AstraZeneca (to determine if mixed Covid vaccine doses work), noting "we believe in a joint approach to working with other vaccine producers and Sputnik V is a partner to other vaccines."

What's next