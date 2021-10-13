Putin says he may not attend climate summit COP26 over Covid fears

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he may not attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in Glasgow in November over concerns about the coronavirus.

Putin, who was speaking to CNBC's Hadley Gamble at Russian Energy Week, said he had not decided whether he would personally travel to COP26 "due to the pandemic situation."

However, Putin added that he would "still participate in the work of the COP26."

The COP26 summit, which was originally due to take place 2020 but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, will see world leaders come together to discuss plans to tackle the climate crisis.

Putin said that he almost contracted Covid-19 when he was in close contact with colleagues who were infected with the virus.