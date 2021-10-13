Shares of a British e-commerce firm, backed by Softbank, are in freefall

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) is shown around by The Hut Group founder and CEO Matthew Moulding (R) during a visit to a fulfillment center in Warrington, in north-west England on December 10, 2019.

LONDON — British e-commerce company THG has said it knows of "no notifiable reason" for a 35% plunge in its share price on Tuesday.

The Softbank-backed firm's stock suddenly nosedived during late afternoon trade to notch its worst single-day performance since listing on the London Stock Exchange last September.

The move came following the company's capital market day, which set out to reassure investors and analysts that THG could turn things around, with shares now down 65% since the turn of the year.

In his presentation, intended to assuage concerns and explain THG's Ingenuity sales platform, CEO and founder Matt Moulding lashed out at short-sellers, but analysts were left disappointed.

In a statement to the market on Wednesday, THG added that "no material new information was disclosed at the event."

"Since its IPO in September 2020, THG has consistently delivered ahead of its targets set at the time of IPO and recently reported a strong first half performance across all divisions, with Group revenue of £958.8 million ($1.31 billion), +44.7% year-on-year," the company said.

"The Group also has a very strong liquidity position as it enters its peak trading season, with available cash as at 30 September 2021 of £700.0 million across long dated 3-5 year facilities."