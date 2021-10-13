What to watch today: Wall Street looks to avoid a four-session losing streak

BY THE NUMBERS

BlackRock (BLK) earned an adjusted $10.95 per share for the third quarter, beating expectations. Revenue beat estimates as well, despite the implementation of some fee waivers during the quarter. Asset under management grew, although less than analysts had anticipated. BlackRock rose 2.6% in the premarket. SAP (SAP) rallied 5.3% in premarket trading after the German business software company raised its full-year outlook for a third time. The upgrade comes as more customers shift operations to the cloud. Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (PLUG) jumped 7% in the premarket after announcing a partnership with Airbus to decarbonize air travel and airport operations, with plans to select a U.S. airport as the first "hydrogen hub" pilot airport. Hasbro (HAS) CEO Brian Goldner has died at age 58, just days after taking a medical leave. The toymaker did not announce a cause of death, but Goldner had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014. Hasbro shares fell 1% in premarket action. Qualcomm (QCOM) announced a $10 billion share buyback program. The chipmaker's newly announced buyback is in addition to $900 million still remaining from a buyback program instituted in July 2018. The stock gained 1.8% in the premarket. Apple (AAPL) is likely to cut iPhone 13 production by as many as 10 million units due to the global chip shortage, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. That would represent a cut of about 11% from current plans. Vimeo (VMEO) said its total revenue in September jumped by 33% over a year ago, with the video software company's subscriber numbers up 14% and average revenue per user up 16%. Vimeo gained 3.6% in premarket trading. Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) slumped 5.7% in the premarket after the company announced an 8 million-share stock offering. The shares are being sold by existing stockholders and the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering. Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) slid 5.8% in premarket trading after issuing guidance that was below analyst forecasts, as well as announcing a $500 million stock offering. The biotech company's shares fell 8.1% Monday despite upbeat drug trial results, but they rebounded 4.1% Tuesday.

