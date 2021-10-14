5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Stock futures rise after S&P 500, Nasdaq broke 3-day losing streaks

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), October 12, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

2. Data on wholesale inflation, jobless claims out before the bell

The government is set to issue two key economics reports at 8:30 a.m. ET: the September producer price index and initial jobless claims. Economists expect first-time filings for unemployment benefits to drop to 318,000 for the week ended Oct. 9. Headline PPI and core PPI, which excludes the food and energy sectors, are expected to remain high, Thursday's wholesale inflation comes after Wednesday's elevated consumer inflation data. With price pressures mounting, the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment next year will be 5.9%, the biggest boost in about 40 years.

3. Banks, health-related companies see shares rise on strong results

4. FDA vaccine panel gets ready to consider Moderna, J&J boosters

A registered nurse applies a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Sarasota Hospital worker Larry Hammers, 62, at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, September 24, 2021. Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

The FDA's vaccine advisory group meets Thursday to consider a booster for Moderna's two-shot Covid regimen. FDA scientists on Tuesday declined to take a stance it. The agency's panel then meets Friday to consider a booster for Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine and mix-and-match vaccine data. A highly anticipated NIH study, released Wednesday, suggests J&J recipients are better off getting a booster from Pfizer or Moderna. Also on Wednesday, the FDA said data provided by J&J suggests recipients may benefit from an additional dose. A booster of Pfizer's two-shot vaccine was approved for certain groups of people last month.

5. Foreclosures surge as Covid mortgage bailouts expire

fstop123 | E+ | Getty Images