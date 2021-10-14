Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.
Junior Achievement and CNBC host students to discuss sustainability, alternative energy and the health of the environment
Featuring the next generation of young leaders, CNBC and Junior Achievement explore the role of entrepreneurship, social enterprise, corporate social responsibility and the future of work while creating a more sustainable tomorrow.
