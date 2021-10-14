Russia's Putin says crypto has 'value' — but maybe not for trading oil

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the Russian Energy Week event on October 13, 2021 in Moscow, Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks cryptocurrencies have value — but he's not convinced they can replace the U.S. dollar in settling oil trades.

Some months ago, Russia's deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, suggested the country could move away from greenback-denominated crude contracts if the U.S. continues to impose targeted economic sanctions.

Asked whether bitcoin or another cryptocurrency could be used as an alternative to the dollar, Putin said it's "too early to talk about the trade of energy resources in crypto."