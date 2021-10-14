Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Virgin Galactic, Alcoa & more

Virgin Galactic’s space tourism rocket plane SpaceShipTwo returns after a test flight from Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California, December 13, 2018.

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading

Virgin Galactic — Shares of the space company fell more than 11% during extended trading on Thursday after Virgin Galactic delayed the beginning of its commercial space tourism service to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Alcoa — Alcoa shares jumped more than 5% following the aluminum company's third-quarter results, which beat expectations on the top and bottom line. Alcoa earned $2.05 per share excluding items, compared to the $1.80 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Revenue came in at $3.11 billion, also ahead of the expected $2.93 billion.

Hologic — The medical technology company's stock advanced 1% after Hologic said it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bolder Surgical for $160 million.