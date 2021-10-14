Trump to give deposition in lawsuit brought by protesters who claim his security guards assaulted them

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on May 18, 2021 in New York City.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be deposed next week in New York City for a lawsuit filed by protestors who allege they were "violently attacked" by his security guards on the sidewalk outside of Trump Tower in September 2015.

Trump's videotaped deposition on Monday morning will be held in Trump Tower itself, which is located on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan's Midtown section.

He will be questioned there by lawyers for the plaintiffs in the civil complaint, which is pending in Bronx Supreme Court.

"This is a case about Donald Trump's security guards assaulting peaceful demonstrators on a public sidewalk," said Benjamin Dictor, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

"We will be taking the trial testimony of Donald Trump, under oath, on Monday after years of the defendants' dilatory attempts to shield him from this examination. We look forward to presenting the video of Mr. Trump's testimony to a jury at his trial."