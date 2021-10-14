Watch live: FDA advisory panel to vote on Moderna Covid booster shots

[The stream is slated to start at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

A key Food and Drug Administration panel is holding a meeting Thursday to discuss and vote on the use of booster shots of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine.

Depending on how the meeting goes, the agency could make a final decision within days, handing it off to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its vaccine advisory committee to make their own decision.

FDA scientists declined to take a stance on whether to back booster shots of Moderna's Covid vaccine in an unusual move Tuesday, saying the data shows currently authorized vaccines still protect against severe disease and death in the U.S.

Last month, U.S. regulators authorized Covid booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine to a wide array of Americans, including the elderly, adults with underlying medical conditions, and those who work or live in high-risk settings like health and grocery workers.