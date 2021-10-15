5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Wall Street on track for a winning week on strong earnings

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), October 12, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

2. Bitcoin nears $60,000 on hopes for first bitcoin futures ETF

Bitcoin on display. Chesnot | Getty Images

Bitcoin continued its march higher Friday, inching toward $60,000 overnight, on growing hopes that U.S. regulators won't stand in the way of the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund. The fund is set to begin trading Tuesday. The Securities and Exchange Commission can object to the filing until midnight Monday. However, many crypto watchers believe the odds are in favor of the ETF beginning trading as scheduled. Bitcoin hit an all-time high near $65,000 in April before a major slump that brought the world's largest digital currency below $29,000 in June. Bitcoin, known for its volatility, has doubled since then.

3. Retail sales unexpectedly rose in September as consumers keep spending

Pedestrians carry Macy's shopping bags in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Following two key inflation reports this week that showed sticky price pressures on the wholesale and consumer levels, the government on Friday said September retail sales rose 0.7%. Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected a 0.2% decline. Retail sales, excluding autos, gained 0.8% last month, also stronger than forecasts. The data follows this week's release of the Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes. According to minutes, the central bank could begin tapering its Covid-era bond purchases as soon as mid-November, as the economy recovers. The Fed's next meeting is set for Nov. 2-3, with this year's final meeting scheduled Dec. 14-15.

4. FDA panel to meet on J&J booster after recommending Moderna

A nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic hosted by The Tournament of Roses in partnership with the Pasadena Public Health Department, August 19, 2021 at Tournament House in Pasadena, California. Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee is set to meet Friday to consider a booster shot of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose Covid vaccine and data on mixing and matching shots. The panel on Thursday unanimously recommended giving a booster of Moderna's two-dose Covid vaccine to people 65 and older and other vulnerable adults. The nonbinding decision would bring guidelines for Moderna in line with a third shot of Pfizer's vaccine. A final FDA decision on Moderna boosters could come within days after consideration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

5. Virgin Galactic sinks 20% after delaying commercial service

Sir Richard Branson, left, in space alongside mission specialists Sirisha Bandla and Beth Moses on July 11, 2021. Virgin Galactic