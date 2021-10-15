British lawmaker stabbed multiple times in southeast England, man arrested

A general view of the Houses of Parliament on March 28, 2019 in London, England.

LONDON — British lawmaker David Amess was stabbed multiple times on Friday at his local constituency in southeast England, according to Sky News.

The attack happened at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, in the county of Essex. Reuters later confirmed the incident, citing a spokesperson from his parliamentary office.

Sky News reported that 69-year-old Amess, an MP from the ruling Conservative Party, is receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries. The broadcaster also reported that a man had walked into his constituency surgery and stabbed him multiple times.

Essex Police tweeted that a person had been arrested following an incident in Leigh-on-Sea, and would update with more information.

Amess represents the Southend West constituency and was first elected to Parliament to represent Basildon in 1983.

John Lamb, a local politician in the area who was present at the scene, told Reuters: "He was stabbed several times ... We're not sure how serious it is but it's not looking good."

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.