European stocks set for strong open as earnings power global markets higher

LONDON — European stocks are set for a positive open on Friday as corporate earnings drive global markets higher to close out the week.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 34 points higher at 7,242, Germany's DAX is set to add around 62 points to 15,525 and France's CAC 40 is expected to gain around 33 points to 6,718, according to IG data.

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose on Friday, led by Taiwan's Taiex index, which surged more than 2% while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose more than 4.5% following its earnings release a day earlier.

This followed a rally on Wall Street which saw the S&P 500 jump nearly 2% for its best day since March, driven by stronger-than-expected earnings from heavyweights Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.