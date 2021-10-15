FDA meeting updates: Panel votes today on J&J Covid booster; Effectiveness improves with second shot

The Food and Drug Administration's key vaccine advisory panel meets Friday to discuss and vote on Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 booster shots.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee recommended the use of Moderna's booster shots on Thursday.

Ahead of the meeting, the FDA staff told the committee there may be a benefit to administering a second dose of J&J's vaccine two months after the first shot. They also said one J&J dose was consistently less effective than the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna in clinical trials and in real-world studies.