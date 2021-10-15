Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Moderna, Virgin Galactic, Truist and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Moderna (MRNA) – Moderna added 3.2% in premarket trading after rising 3.2% yesterday, following an FDA panel recommendation for a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine. The panel recommended approval of a booster for people 65 and over as well as those at high risk.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) – Virgin Galactic shares tumbled 18.4% in the premarket after it said it would delay the launch of its commercial space service to the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter. The company is taking the extra time to work on improvements to its space vehicles.

Truist Financial (TFC) – The bank beat estimates by 21 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue also above estimates. Truist's results were helped by stronger fee income as well as loan and deposit growth.

PNC Financial (PNC) – PNC reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $3.75 per share, compared with a consensus estimate of $3.20 and revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. PNC benefited from the recapture of credit loss provisions as well as the integration of BBVA USA, a deal that closed last October. PNC rose 1.3% in premarket trading.

Pearson (PSO) – Pearson tumbled 12.2% in premarket trading after the educational materials company said higher education sales have fallen 7% so far this year, even though the company maintained its full-year guidance. Pearson said enrollments at community colleges in the U.S. appear to have been hit by the delta variant of Covid-19.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) – Corsair shares slid 5.9% in the premarket after the maker of video game-related peripheral products said supply chain issues were hurting sales. Corsair said 2021 will still be a "strong growth year."

23andMe (ME) – The consumer genetics company's stock surged 9.3% in premarket trading, following a positive mention by EMJ Capital founder and portfolio manager Eric Jackson on CNBC's "Closing Bell" Thursday. Jackson said 23andMe should be more properly thought of as a therapeutics company in addition to being a subscription service, which he thinks bodes well for future growth.

Alcoa (AA) – Alcoa reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $2.05 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80. The aluminum producer's revenue topped estimates as well on higher aluminum prices. Alcoa jumped 6.7% in premarket action.

fuboTV (FUBO) – fuboTV's Sportsbook unit struck a deal with Nascar to become the racing circuit's authorized gaming operator. fuboTV shares added 2.1% in premarket trading.

Del Taco (TACO) – The restaurant chain reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share, a penny above estimates, with revenue essentially in line with Wall Street forecasts. However, comparable sales rose 1.8%, short of the 2.1% estimate from analysts surveyed by FactSet. Shares slid 3.6% in the premarket.