Virgin Galactic stock plunges after refurbishment delays spaceflight tests to 2022

Virgin Galactic stock plunged in trading on Friday after the company said it would delay any spaceflights to next year as it refurbishes its vehicles.

While Virgin Galactic hoped to fly its next spaceflight in September, the space tourism venture changed its plan and decided to begin the "enhancement" period on its VSS Unity spacecraft and VMS Eve carrier aircraft before flying again. The refurbishment process is expected to take eight to 10 months, and the company anticipates completing it between June and August. Revamping the vehicles would effectively delay Virgin's next spaceflight to mid-2022 at the earliest.

Virgin Galactic had three more spaceflights scheduled: Unity 23, Unity 24, and Unity 25. Now its previously announced timelines are undefined until it completes refurbishment. The company said it aims to start commercial service, which the Unity 25 mission was expected to represent, in fourth quarter 2022.

Shares of Virgin Galactic fell as much as 15% in trading from their previous close of $24.06. The stock erased its gains for 2021 and turned negative year to date.