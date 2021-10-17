Former President Bill Clinton discharged from hospital, will continue treatment at home

Former President Bill Clinton has been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for a non-Covid related infection, his spokesman shared Sunday morning.

Clinton walked out of the UC Irvine Medical Center in California arm-in-arm with his wife Hillary Clinton, pausing to shake hands and take pictures with his medical team.

Clinton will travel cross country to return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics, according to a statement from Dr. Alpesh Amin, who had been overseeing the team of doctors treating the former president. Clinton's fever and white blood cell count are normalized, he added.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. An aide to Clinton said he had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, according to the Associated Press.

Since leaving the White House in 2001, Clinton has had a series of heart problems. He underwent a quadruple heart bypass operation to relieve severely clogged arteries in 2004, according to NBC News. He later had another heart procedure to insert two stents into a coronary artery in 2010.