Klarna strengthens credit checks in the UK as regulators crack down on ‘buy now, pay later’

LONDON — Swedish fintech firm Klarna on Monday said it is introducing a number of changes to its product in the U.K., as regulators in the country prepare to tighten regulation on the fast-growing "buy now, pay later" industry.

One of the biggest updates Klarna is implementing is stronger credit checks; the company said a new feature will let users share income and spending data from their bank accounts to determine whether they can afford future repayments.

Klarna said it will also launch the ability for users to make instant payments through its platform, as well as clearer language at checkout letting users know they are taking out a loan with the firm and that they may be penalized for missing a payment.

Klarna is one of the world's largest buy now, pay later, or BNPL, operators. Such services let shoppers split their purchases into monthly installments, typically interest-free. In 2020, about $97 billion of global e-commerce transactions were processed through a BNPL platform.

Major companies have made a leap into the market, including PayPal, Square and Mastercard.