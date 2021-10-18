Colin Powell, former secretary of State who made case for Iraq invasion, dies of Covid complications at 84

U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell gestures as he addresses the Security Council February 14, 2003 at United Nations headquarters in New York City.

Colin Powell, the former secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has died from Covid complications at the age of 84.

"General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19," the Powell family wrote on Facebook.

"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," the family said, noting he was fully vaccinated.

Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants, became the first Black national security adviser during the Reagan administration. President George H.W. Bush tapped Powell to be the youngest and first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

As chairman, he oversaw Desert Storm operations during the Persian Gulf war.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.