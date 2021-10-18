Google CEO Sundar Pichai says offices are filling back up 

Google employees are filing back into their offices across the country, according to CEO Sundar Pichai.

Pichai, who spoke at the Wall Street Journal Live Conference on Monday, said the company is seeing 20-30 percent occupation rates in the San Francisco Bay Area physical offices. Pichai said in New York offices are seeing a 50% occupation rate.

The revelation comes a few months ahead of the company's deadline of expecting employees back in the office three days a week. In August, Google announced a mandated return to the office would be postponed from October to Jan. 10 amid the Covid-19 Delta variant. The company also announced that employees returning would need to be fully vaccinated.

Pichai said on Monday that employees who don't want to get vaccinated would be able to work remotely. Pichai said that personally he has begun coming into the office two to three days a week on average.



