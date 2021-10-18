Investors expect the Fed and European Central Bank will keep rates low for too long, survey says

People wearing face masks walk in front of a big Euro sign in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, as the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters can be seen in the background on April, 24, 2020.

LONDON — A substantial portion of investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to keep monetary policy slightly too loose for too long, according to a Deutsche Bank survey.

In a market sentiment survey of more than 600 investment professionals worldwide, conducted by the German lender between Oct. 6-8, 42% expected the Fed to stay slightly too dovish, while 24% anticipated that the central bank would get policy "about right" and 33% foresaw a more hawkish tilt.

The prospect of a dovish policy error from the ECB was seen as more likely, with 46% expecting policy to remain too accommodative, compared to 26% believing policy across the common currency bloc will be "about right" and 21% seeing a premature or excessive tightening.

By contrast, 45% see a bigger risk of the Bank of England making a hawkish policy error, compared to 20% for "about right" and 20% for dovish.

Central bank policymakers have been striking a cautious tone in recent weeks, seemingly adopting a "wait and see" approach to inflation and the prospect of hiking rates.

However, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Sunday gave the clearest hint yet that British interest rates could be hiked, telling a panel that the Bank "will have to act" on rising inflation.

ECB

Andrea Enria, chair of the ECB's supervisory board, told the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee on Thursday that although the economic outlook has improved, "caution remains of the essence."

"We are keeping a very close eye on the buildup of risks on bank balance sheets," Enria said, adding that the ECB is also seeing a "build-up of residential real estate vulnerabilities in some countries."

He noted that along with "deteriorating asset quality," banks' "excessive search for yield" was feeding growing demand for leverage, increasing market risk.

"A sudden adjustment in yields, triggered for instance by changing investor expectations about inflation and interest rates, could in this context cause asset price corrections and direct as well as indirect losses for banks," Enria said.