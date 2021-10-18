Justice Department asks Supreme Court to temporarily block Texas law that bans abortions after 6 weeks

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block the enforcement of a Texas law that bans most abortions after as early as six weeks of pregnancy.

The Department of Justice announced last week that it would ask the high court to effectively block enforcement of the law, S.B. 8, while legal disputes played out.

The agency's application argues that the Supreme Court should vacate a lower court's "unjustified" decision to allow the law to stay in effect, which "enables Texas's ongoing nullification of this Court's precedents and its citizens' constitutional rights."

In addition to banning abortions at a point when many women do not know they are pregnant, the law relies on private citizens, rather than officials, to enforce it by empowering them to file civil lawsuits against anyone who "aids or abets" abortions in Texas.