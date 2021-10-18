Mongolia has concerns about Rio Tinto's management of a major copper mine, official says

Mongolia is concerned about Rio Tinto's management of the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in the Gobi desert in the southern part of the country, a government official told CNBC. "We have concerns about the transparency and we also have concerns whether this mine is being operated efficiently," Solongoo Bayarsaikhan, deputy chief of the Mongolian government's cabinet secretariat, said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia." The open-pit and underground mining project is being jointly developed by the government, which owns about 34% of Oyu Tolgoi, and Rio Tinto's Canadian subsidiary Turquoise Hill Resources that has a 66% stake in it. The Anglo-Australian miner owns nearly 51% stake in Turquoise Hill Resources.

What happened?

Oyu Tolgoi's underground expansion has been hamstrung by delays, development issues and cost overruns for years. Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill Resources signed a development and financing plan with Mongolia in 2015 that provided basis for funding the project — but six years on, production has yet to begin in a sustainable way. Once the underground expansions are completed, Oyu Tolgoi is expected produce more than 500,000 tonnes of copper per year. Initial projections estimated that the mine would be able to sustainably produce copper from 2021 onwards. However, last December, Rio Tinto pushed the timeline back and said "sustainable production" was expected to commence in October 2022. The miner also said the underground expansion would cost $6.75 billion, higher than previous estimates. On Friday, Rio Tinto again delayed that forecast and said sustainable production will happen "no earlier than January 2023." The company cited the impact of Covid-19 and outstanding issues around caving operations. It warned that Mongolia's additional Covid restrictions this year to tackle community transmission is set to add an estimated $140 million to the budget as of the end of September. While Rio Tinto blamed the delays and rising costs on challenging ground conditions, an independent review this year contradicted that explanation.

Workers walk through a tunnel in the underground mining project at the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine, jointly owned by Rio Tinto Group's Turquoise Hill Resources unit and state-owned Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi, in Khanbogd, Mongolia, on Sept. 22, 2018 Taylor Weidman | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Independent Consulting Group's report, commissioned by Rio Tinto's partners on the project, concluded that poor management was the main reason the mine's underground expansion was running almost two years late and $1.45 billion over budget, the Financial Times reported.

Mongolia reacts