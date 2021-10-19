European markets head for positive open following global gains

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 5 points higher at 7,209, Germany's DAX 17 points higher at 15,496, France's CAC 40 up 10 points at 6,685 and Italy's FTSE MIB 28 points higher at 26,107, according to data from IG.

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Tuesday with markets buoyed by positive global sentiment.

U.S. stock futures were steady in overnight trading Monday as investors geared up for a big day of earnings on Tuesday with Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines and Procter & Gamble all due to report.

Earnings in Europe come from Danone, Kering, Vinci and Deutsche Boerse on Tuesday while BHP releases an operational review on Tuesday. Data releases include EU construction output in August and Spain's trade balance data for August.

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald and Eustance Huang contributed to this market report.