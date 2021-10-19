'We are on a war on combating greenwashing,' says climate tech entrepreneur

A detail of the pilot carbon dioxide (CO2) capture plant is pictured at Amager Bakke waste incinerator in Copenhagen on June 24, 2021. - The goal is to be able to capture 500,000 tonnes of CO2 from Amager Bakke's emissions by 2025. IDA GULDBAEK ARENTSEN | AFP | Getty Images

A Swedish start-up that's been backed by Google claims that its carbon emissions tracker can help to put an end to corporate greenwashing. Headquartered in Stockholm, Normative says that its platform can help companies calculate their true environmental footprint and avoid misleading the public. "We are on a war on combating greenwashing," Normative CEO and co-founder Kristian Ronn told CNBC, adding that the underreporting of greenhouse gas emissions is a major issue. As the importance of the climate emergency has come to light, businesses have been taking steps to try to appear as "green" as possible. But not all their announcements are having an impact, leading to concerns that they're little more than PR stunts.

"Businesses are the big polluters," Ronn said. "They are responsible for two thirds of the total emissions. So they need to account for the footprint and mitigate that footprint, because essentially what gets measured gets managed." Burning fossil fuels is the chief driver of the climate crisis, yet the world's dependency on energy sources such as oil and gas is set to get even worse in the coming decades. Companies aren't currently obligated to measure their carbon footprint and those that do often fail to do it properly, according to Ronn. "There are no mechanisms in place to ensure the completeness of the information," he said.