Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas tests positive for Covid, is experiencing mild symptoms

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks about an investigation into the treatment of Haitian migrants on the U.S.-Mexican border as he addresses the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, September 24, 2021.

WASHINGTON -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to a statement from a DHS spokeswoman to NBC News.

"Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," the statement said.

"Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway."

On Saturday, Mayorkas, 61, joined President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and other high-ranking officials at the annual National Police Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol.