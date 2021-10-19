Nebraska GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry expects to be indicted for lying to FBI, denies crime in YouTube video

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks as the House Rules Committee meets to formulate a rule on the H.R.4502 appropriations bill on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Nebraska Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, in an unusual YouTube video featuring his wife, dog and 1963 Ford 100 pickup truck, revealed he expects to be indicted for allegedly lying to FBI agents in connection with a probe about illegal campaign donations provided by a foreigner.

"To be accused of this is extremely painful and we are suffering greatly," Fortenberry says on the video, which has a folksy visual appearance despite the serious nature of the disclosure.

"They've accused me of lying to them, and are charging me with this," he said. "We're shocked and stunned, I feel so personally betrayed. We thought we were trying to help. And now we will have to fight."

"I did not lie to them," said Fortenberry, 60, who has represented Nebraska's 1st Congressional District since 2005.

A separate written statement released by Fortenberry and his wife said, "A California prosecutor is indicting Jeff, accusing him of lying to the FBI."

"This has all the marks of being a political attack, a bogus charge manufactured to take him out," that statement said.

Multiple news outlets reported that the probe is focused on donations funneled to Fortenberry's campaign from a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire, Gilbert Chagoury, who last November entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

A current resident of Paris, Chagoury paid $1.8 million to resolve allegations that he with the aid of others provided about $180,000 to people in the U.S. to make contributions to four different federal candidates in U.S. elections.

Foreign nationals are barred from directly or indirectly contributing to U.S. election campaigns.

Chad Kolton, a spokesman for Fortenberry's campaign, said, "We do not expect to release any additional information today."

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, which is handling the probe, declined to comment.

Forbes.com reported Tuesday that Fortenberry's campaign spent $80,000 last quarter for legal services from a law firm that specialized in the defense of white-collar criminal investigations.

Earlier this month, NBC News contacted Fortenberry's office after Axios reported he had set up a online fundraising page for a legal expense trust.

On that page, which since has been removed from the Internet, Fortenberry wrote that President Joe "Biden's FBI is using its unlimited power to prosecute me on a bogus charge!"

The video released by Fortenberry, entitled "I wanted you to hear from me first," opens with a shot of the GOP lawmaker introducing his wife Celeste, "and our dog, Pippin."

He explains the trio are "out for a drive" in the vintage Ford, which "we do every now and then."

Seen in the background of the truck, through the rear window, is what appears to be a field of tall corn stalks.