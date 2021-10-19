Snap CEO Evan Spiegel says social media companies must take responsibility instead of waiting for laws

CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel walks to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 07, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel on Tuesday said that regulation is not a substitute for the moral responsibility that social media companies have over the content shared on their services.

"The important point to make is that regulation is not a substitute for moral responsibility and for business practices that support the health and well being of your community," said Spiegel, speaking at the Wall Street Journal Live Conference.

Spiegel's comments appeared to be a shot at rival Facebook, which has been wrapped in controversy over the past month after a former employee leaked numerous internal documents. Among those files were slides that showed Facebook was aware that its Instagram service was harmful to teenagers' mental health, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In its responses to these documents, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Oct. 5 called on Congress to update internet regulations. In particular, Zuckerberg said Congress should determine what age teens should be allowed to use internet services, how tech companies should verify users' ages and how companies should balance giving kids privacy while giving parents visibility to their children's online activity.

But regulation happens far too late, Spiegel said on Tuesday.

"Regulation certainly may be necessary in some of these areas," Spiegel said. "Other countries have made strides in that regard. But again, unless businesses are proactively promoting the health and well being of their community, regulators are always going to be playing catch up."