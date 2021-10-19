What to watch today: Stock futures jump after S&P 500, Nasdaq log 4-day win streaks

Bond yields rose Tuesday after weaker U.S. housing data. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading around 1.6% following the government saying that September housing starts dropped a bigger-than-expected 1.6% and building permits declined a disappointing 7.7%. Starts and permits were revised lower in August. (CNBC)

U.S. oil prices, as measured by West Texas Intermediate crude , hit new seven-year highs Monday near $84 per barrel at one stage. Early Tuesday, WTI was trading above $83 per barrel. (Reuters)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said in Tuesday's earnings report that it sold $502 million of its Covid vaccine in the third quarter. Per-share profit exceeded expectations, while revenue fell short. The Dow stock fell in the premarket. The New York Times reports the FDA is expected to clear J&J and Moderna boosters and allow mix-and-match shots this week. Then the CDC will weigh in. Pfizer boosters were authorized last month. (CNBC)



Procter & Gamble (PG), a Dow component, fell more than 1% in the premarket after the consumer products giant on Tuesday reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue in its fiscal first quarter. However, higher costs were a drag on profit, which was slightly lower than the same quarter a year ago. Revenue grew just 5%. (CNBC)



Dow stock Travelers (TRV) jumped 3.3% in premarket action after it beat top and bottom line estimates for the third quarter. Travelers earned $2.60 per share, well above the $1.67 a share consensus estimate, helped by strong investment and underwriting results. (Reuters)

Bitcoin rallied again Tuesday, trading above $62,000 and approaching April's all-time highs near $65,000. With a summer slump that sent bitcoin briefly below $29,000 in the rear view, traders have been powering the world's largest cryptocurrency higher in advance of Tuesday's launch of the first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund. (CNBC)

The SEC said online brokerages, enticed to increase revenue through the controversial industry practice of payment for order flow, are turning stock trading into a game in order to encourage activity from retail investors. Wall Street's main regulator on Monday released its highly anticipated report on the GameStop mania earlier this year. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) on Tuesday released new data touting the success of sellers on its third-party marketplace, launched in 2000, as scrutiny mounts from lawmakers of its private-label business practices. In recent months, lawmakers, antitrust watchdogs and advocacy groups have voiced growing concerns around Amazon's treatment of those sellers. (CNBC)

A House committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is moving swiftly Tuesday to hold at least one of Donald Trump's allies in contempt, with the former president pushing back on the probe in a new lawsuit. Trump is aggressively trying to block the committee's work by directing former White House aide Steve Bannon not to answer questions. (AP)

The Supreme Court has agreed to a request from abortion-rights advocates and providers to quickly consider taking up their challenge of a restrictive Texas law that bans most abortions after as early as six weeks of pregnancy. The petitioners last month had submitted the unusual request for the Supreme Court to hear the case before final judgment in lower courts. (CNBC)