Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Interactive Brokers & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

United Airlines — Shares of United added about 2% in after-hours trading following the airline's better-than-expected financial results as travel rebounded in the third quarter. United posted a loss of $1.02 per share, narrower than the $1.67 loss per share expected, according to Refinitiv. The company's revenue also came in higher than estimated.

Netflix — Netflix shares whipsawed in extended trading after the streaming giant beat Wall Street estimates on earnings and subscriber growth. The company reported profit of $3.19 per share versus the Refinitiv consensus of $2.56 per share. Netflix also saw 4.4 million global paid net subscriber additions in the third quarter, solidly beating the StreetAccount estimate of 3.84 million.

Interactive Brokers — Shares of Interactive Brokers fell about 1% after hours despite an earnings beat. The financial services company reported profit of 78 cents per share versus 76 cents expected, according to Refinitiv.

Omnicom Group — Omnicom Group shares slipped more than 3% during extended trading following the media company's third-quarter results. The company earned $1.65 per share compared to the $1.37 analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting. Revenue came in at $3.44 billion, slightly short of the expected $3.46 billion.

—CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed to this report.