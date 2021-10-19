Ulta Beauty touts plans to invest in faster delivery, but shares dive on disappointing outlook

Ulta Beauty said Tuesday that it will roll out same-day delivery in select markets and speed up curbside pickup orders, as the company chases consumers who have gotten used to buying lip gloss without leaving home.

At a virtual investor day, the specialty beauty retailer shared its financial outlook for the next three years. For fiscal 2022 through 2024, Ulta Beauty said it anticipates that diluted earnings per share will grow in the low double-digits and that capital expenditures will be between 4% and 5% of sales, roughly translating to between $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion.

Ulta said its net sales growth is expected to outpace the rest of the beauty and personal care industry, with a growth target of 5% to 7% versus 2% to 4% for the rest of the industry. Meanwhile, same-store sales will rise between 3% and 5% annually. Each year, it expects to open 50 stores.

Shares dove more than 10% Tuesday on the disappointing forecast. Investors had high expectations for an explosion in demand as shoppers refreshed makeup bags and made plans to go out again. As of Monday's close, Ulta shares have risen 42% this year.

Ulta Beauty — and the beauty industry at large — has scrambled to adapt during the pandemic. The global health crisis disrupted the high-touch retail category, which has historically used testers, perfume spritzes and advice from beauty consultants to drive sales. Consumers pulled back on beauty purchases as they wore masks, worked from home and largely skipped social events.

Ulta, for instance, added curbside pickup to its stores in April 2020, shortly after the pandemic began.

Sales online and at stores open for at least 14 months fell 17.9% in the fiscal year ended Jan. 30. Transactions also dropped by 24.5% last fiscal year as shoppers made fewer trips to Ulta's stores and its website.